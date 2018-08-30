LIBRARY CLOSED
International Falls Public Library will be closed Sept. 3 in observance of Labor Day.
SHRINERS SCREENING CLINIC
The Headwaters Shrine Club of Bemidji will sponsor a screening clinic for children who may benefit from services at the Twin Cities Shriners Hospital for Children. Shriners Hospitals for Children provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care for children with orthopedic conditions regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay. Complimentary screening is set for 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. For an appointment, call 612-596-6105.
'GREAT DECISIONS' GROUP
The community "Great Decisions" foreign policy discussion group will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in the lower level meeting room at International Falls Public Library. Topic is "Media and Foreign Policy." For more information, contact Sue Nordquist at 283-8687.
BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE
The Arrowhead Library System Bookmobile will make the following stops Sept. 7: Littlefork, Jackpine Chateau, 9:30-10 a.m.; Big Falls, Sunview Apartments, 10:40-11:20; Gemmell Community Church, 12:30-1 p.m.; Mizpah Post Office, 1:15-1:45; and Northome, Apartment Complex, 2:15-3. For more information, call 218-741-3840 or visit website at www.alslib.info.
AUTUMN PARTY
An Autumn Party is planned for Sept. 6 at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St. Border River Band will entertain from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Call 283-3460 for reservations by noon Sept. 5.