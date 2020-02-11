QUILTERS GUILD
The Northern Lights Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church. Brings Show and Tell projects and challenge project.
CAUCUS INFORMATION
The upcoming political party caucuses and presidential primary will be the focus of the Northern Progressives meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Crescent Bar and Grill, 9257 Olson Road, north of Cook.
Leah Rogne of Greaney, board member of St. Louis County DFL Organizing Unit 03, will talk about what to expect on caucus night and what will happen this year no that Minnesota has adopted a presidential primary.
Party caucuses will still happen this year on Feb. 25. What's different this time is that the caucuses will no longer include a presidential prefrence ballo. Instead, voters go to the poll on March 3 to choose a candidate for the Democratic or Republican nominee for president of the United States.