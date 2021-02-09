SPAY, NEUTER MONTH
Borderland Humane Society reminds that February is spay and neuter awareness month. Choosing to neuter or spay pets helps protect them against certain cancers, reduce behavioral problems and help prevent unwanted litters. For more information, visit the website at www.borderlandhumanesociety.org or call the BHS holding facility at 218-283-9276. Find BHS on Facebook. Support the Borderland Humane Society with donations sent to Borderland Humane Society. 1990 Valley Pine Circle, International Falls, MN 56649.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit; masks are required.
HRA BOARD
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the HRA Office, 12060 Main St., Northome, or via Zoom, koochhra.com