TOUR OF TREES, SALES
First Lutheran Church Women will present the 20th Annual Tour of Trees, Craft and Bake Sale, from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 at First Lutheran Church, 123 Wayside Lane. Handmade crafts, home décor, Christmas cookies, candies, lefse, Swedish meatballs, pasties and pierogies will be featured.
CLOTHESLINE GIVEAWAY
A Clothesline Giveaway is planned at Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 Sixth Ave. W., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 11 to 3 Dec. 3. A variety of sizes of clothing for free. Accepting clothing donations. Everyone welcome. Call 283-2088 for more information.
CHRISTMAS KIDS’ SHOP
A Christmas Kids’ Shop will be featured at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 820 Fourth St. Shopping is scheduled for: Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 1, noon-4; Dec. 3, 4-7 p.m.; Dec. 4, 4-7; Dec. 6, 4-7; and Dec. 7, 11-4. Children are welcome to shop for gifts – no funds needed. Payment will be a promise to do a good deed for someone. Coffee and cookies will be available.