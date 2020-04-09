PARENTHOOD DAY
Gene Emahiser, International Falls, group secretary of Celebrate America Now, announces Parenthood Day will be recognized from through April 15, when American flags and banners of stars and stripes will be displayed in home windows and on doors and front yards as Borderland residents recognize the importance of wholesome homes and dedicated parenting to the functioning future of the country.
CANCELED
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
VNP AT AGE 45
On April 8, 1975, Congress enacted Voyageurs National Park as the 36th National Park in the United States, offering great diversity of natural and cultural history. The park is named for the French - Canadian canoe men who traversed the waterways and set the stage for the international boundary. The geology indicates volcanic activity, earthquakes, mountains, and glaciers; where the northern boreal forest meets and mixes with the northern tip of the hardwood forests.