PAWS AND CLAWS
Paws and Claws Koochiching County will gather for a meeting at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at River's Edge Villa on the third floor. All are welcome.
CLASS OF 1965
Falls High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at noon Dec. 11 at Barajas Mexican Grill.
PAGEANT, CONCERT
Students at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School will perform their annual Christmas pageant and band concert, "A Christmas Carol," at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Backus Community Center. There is no cost to attend.
OPEN HOUSE, HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, will host an Art Open House and Holiday Celebration Dec. 12 in the Fellowship Hall. Residents' art exhibition begins at 4:30 p.m. with a musical performance by Sloughgrass.at 5:30. Refreshments will be provided.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 11 at Border Bar.