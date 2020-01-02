‘GREAT DECISIONS’
The community foreign policy discussion group of citizen education and discussion programs, “Great Decisions,” will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at International Falls Public Library in the lower level meeting room. Sue Nordquist and Barb Albert will facilitate the discussion on “The State of Diplomacy.” High school/college students and community members are welcome and encouraged to come and listen/or share views. If a group attends, contact Diane Adams at the library or Nordquist. Information will be provided, if notified in advance. Contact Nordquist at 283-8687 for more information.
KOOCHICHING MEMORY CAFE
Koochiching County residents living with early to mid-stage Alzheimer’s Disease or a similar dementia along with their care partners are welcome to the Koochiching Memory Café set for 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Faith United Church, Fireside Room. This no-cost café is intended to provide a safe, supportive and engaging social opportunity where fun and laughter are welcome. Information and education available. Light refreshments and engaging activities will be offered. The Koochiching Memory Café is a project of Koochiching Aging Options and results from the Greater International Falls ACT on Alzheimer’s initiative. The café will be in part funded by grant funds from the Minnesota Board on Aging. For more information, contact Koochiching Aging Options at KoochichingAgingOptions@gmail.com or call 283-7030.
BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library book sale is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at International Falls Public Library. All sales by donation with proceeds benefiting the Friends support of library programming.
AFTER-SCHOOL LIBRATORY
The after-school program Libratory resumes from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 at International Falls Public Library. Elementary-aged students are welcome to attend to participate in everything from cooking to sewing to coding to just playing games.
'WELCOME 2020 PARTY'
A “Welcome 2020 Party” is planned for Jan. 9 at Koochiching County Senor Center, 307 Fourth St. Border River Band will provide entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Menu is roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and lemon 7 Up cake. For reservations by noon Jan. 8, call 283-3460.
CLASS OF 1965
Falls High School Class of 1965 will meet for lunch at noon Jan. 8 at Sammy's Pizza.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will meet for lunch at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 8 at Chocolate Moose.