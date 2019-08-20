CENSUS WORKERS NEEDED
A U.S. Census Bureau representative will be at the WorkForce Center located at Rainy River Community College, Room SC128, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26, to recruit individuals to assist with the census in Koochiching County. Flexible hours and paid training will be available. For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.
RLMC AUXILIARY DONATIONS
The Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary is looking for donations of gently used purses and fashionable scarves for a future fundraiser. Donations can be dropped off at the RLMC gift shop between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, located in the RLMC Clinic. All donations are appreciated and will be accepted until the last day of September.
BOOK SALE
Friends of the Library book sale is planned for noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at International Falls Public Library book sale room. Children’s books, fiction, non-fiction, DVDs, audio books and more, are available.