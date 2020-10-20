WATERSHED INPUT
Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts seek input on Rainy River-Rainy Lake, Lower Rainy River and Rapid River watersheds. To participate: Tuesday, Oct. 27, from noon to 1 p.m., a facilitated public input session. Links to these resources can be found on the Koochiching SWCD website: www.koochichingswcd.org/rainy-webinars/
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
KSWCD BOARD
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 2 online. The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District board of supervisors will meet online at 7 p.m. Oct. 5. The public may join by: computer, tablet or smartphone — https://www.gotomeet.me/PamTomevi/koochiching-swcd-board-meeting. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/402868653; to call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106 ; Meeting number (access code): 402-868-653 #. If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin,push the # again.
VNP BUOYS
Voyageurs National Park staff has completed the removal of park hazard buoys and have began moving all floating docks into their winter positions.