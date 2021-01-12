CLOTHESLINE
GIVEAWAY
The Clothesline Giveaway at Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 6th Ave. W., International Falls, will open the Clothesline from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 19. All clothing is free. A variety of sizes and styles of clothing available. Everyone is welcome Donations of clothing for the Clothesline is also accepted. For more information please call: 218-283-2088.
NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.