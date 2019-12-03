IVSC TRAIL CLEARING DAY
Members of the International Voyageurs Snowmobile Club will depart Rainy Lake One Stop, Highway 11 East, at 9 a.m. Dec. 7 for its annual trail clearing day activities. Lunch and beverages will be provided.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR
Servants Of Shelter and Catholic Daughters will host a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to noon and following 5 p.m. Mass Dec. 7, and following 10:30 a.m. Mass/Knights of Columbus Breakfast Dec. 8 at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
NARVRE UNIT 92
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees, Inc., or NARVRE, Unit 92, meets at 1 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the West Duluth American Legion. NARVRE is a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14 at Kantor Electric. Featuring paintings, fused glass, pottery, hand-painted cards and jewelry created by members of Northland Art Society. Christmas items featured.
VFW AUXILIARY
The regular meeting of the Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 will be conducted at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Post Home dining room. Following a brief meeting, members will go to the AmericInn for dinner. All Auxiliary members are welcome.