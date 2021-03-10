HRA BOARD
The board of the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the HRA office, 12060 Main St., Northome. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom.
FHS CLASS OF 1971
The FHS Class of 1971, 15th reunion planning meeting will be held at 11 a.m. March 19 at The Coffee Landing Metro, International Falls. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to attend.
NKAASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board meeting is 8 a.m. Tuesday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Hwy 71, International Falls.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board meeting is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Hwy 71, International Falls.