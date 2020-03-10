CAREGIVING, DEMENTIA CARE
All are welcome to a free presentation on Tuesday by Kristie Barron, of Embrace consulting, on aging, dementia and caregiving meant to help people better connect with a person with Alzheimer’s disease or a similar dementia. The 90-minute program begins at 6:30 p.m. at Backus Community Center, 900 5th St., International Falls. Call Koochiching Aging Options with questions at 283-7030.
ST. PAT’S DAY PARTY
A St. Patrick’s Day Party is planned for 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Koochiching Senior Center, 301 4th St., International Falls. Reservations are needed before noon Monday by calling 283-3460. Menu is boiled dinner, or alternate, fruit, St. Pat’s Day frosted cake. Cost is a $4 contribution per meal for anyone at least age 60, and a $7.50 charge for guests under the age of 60.
CLOTHESLINE GIVEAWAY
Clothesline Giveaway, free clothing, a variety of styles and sizes. Everyone welcome. Accepting donations during the Clotheslines. Monday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Full Gospel Fellowship, 1530 6th Ave. W., International Falls. For information: 283-2088.