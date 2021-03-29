BOOK SALE
The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 4-7 p.m. April 7 in the basement book room at the Falls Public Library, 750 4th St. All sales are by donation, with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Library support of library programming. All are welcome to attend, but a mask is required in the building.
SPOTTER TRAINING
For 2021, all classes National Weather Service SkyWarn Spotter classes will be held online in a virtual format. Classes are offered on different days of the week and at different times, but are also recorded. for more information see https://www.weather.gov/dlh/skywarn