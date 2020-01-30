ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 6 at Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St., Littlefork. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
VALENTINE LUNCHEON
St. Thomas Catholic Daughters will host a Valentine Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at St. Thomas Aquinas Hall. Menu is turkey souffle, salads and relishes, dessert cart. Take-out available. Cost is $10 adults; $3 ages 5-12, $3; free under 5. Craft table featured. Everyone welcome. Call 218-324-1759 for more information.
HOMEBUYER WORKSHOP
A homebuyer workshop is planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at KOOTASCA Community Action, 2232 Second Ave. E. Topics include: Qualifying for a Mortgage, Credit, Shopping for a Home/Realtor Services, Insurance, Inspections and Closing. Cost is $40. Registration is required. Call Sandy O’Fallon at 218-999-0828 or at 1-877-687-1163.
CLASS OF 1962
Falls High School Class of 1962 will gather at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 6 at the St. Thomas Valentine Luncheon at Aquinas Hall.