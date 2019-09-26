IVSC WEB ADDRESS
International Voyageur Snowmobile Club has a new website address, after losing the domain for the previous address. The new address is ridetheborders.com. The change is that the word "border" is now plural, borders, noted IVSC President Jim Bigler.
LIBRARY RECORDING STUDIO
A recording studio open house is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at International Falls Public Library. Participants may see the basics of recording and editing.
RAY CEMETERY ASSOCIATION
Ray Cemetery Association will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Northwoods Bible Church, Ray.
'CAUSE FOR PAWS' FUNDRAISER
The fundraiser "A Cause for Paws" will this year raise monies to be donated to Paws and Claws Koochiching County Emergency Rescue. The event is set for Oct. 19 at the AmericInn. Food, games, drawings and raffles are planned. Donations are being sought to support the event and may be sent to 1312 11th St., International Falls, MN 56649. The $25 tickets are on sale at Burntside Consultants, City Drug and Rainy River Veterinary Hospital. To reserve a table of eight, all seats must be filled. For more information, contact Kallie Kantos at 218-324-2949 or message the Cause for Paws Facebook page.
ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St., Littlefork. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.