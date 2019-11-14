ON-SITE HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING
Answers and education regarding health insurance for Medicare beneficiaries and pre-retirees will be provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at Big Falls Community Building. Senior Outreach Specialist Karen Tveit will be presenting. This program is a no-fee based service, however, donations are accepted. To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at 1-800-333-2433.
QUILTERS GUILD
Northern Lights Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at First Lutheran Church. Members are asked to bring block to share for yearly project.
RILEY BURNELL SCHOLARSHIP
The Riley Burnell Criminal Justice Scholarship will award a $2,500 college scholarship to a student from Koochiching County who will pursue a career in criminal justice. For a student to be eligible for the scholarship, he or she must be a resident of Koochiching County and must plan a career in law enforcement or criminal justice. Application deadline for the scholarship is Jan. 15. For more information about the scholarship and to apply online, visit dsacommunityfoundation.com/burnell.