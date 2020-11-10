NKASD BOARD
The North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
EKSSD BOARD
The East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at the sanitary district boardroom, 1412 Highway 71, International Falls.
HRA BOARD
The monthly meeting of the board of commissioners of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at HRA office in Northome.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Grants up to $5,000 will be awarded on a first come, first served basis to Koochiching County households who have lost income due to COVID-19. Funds can be used for rent, mortgage payments, security deposits, lot rent, utilities, food, septic pumping. Please see attached for more info or visit http://www.co.koochiching.mn.us/366/CARES-Act-Financial-Assistance . The money is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This funding is separate from the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program, for which a household would contact United Way.
ANGEL TREE
The Salvation Army will once again offer the Angel Tree program for families/individuals, including toys and gifts for children ages birth to 17, and Christmas food vouchers for everyone in the family. Sign up for this program will occur by appointment through Nov. 27.
VETERANS FAIR
The 14th Annual Veterans Career Fair is offered virtually on from 2-6 p.m. Nov. 19 by CareerForce Veterans Employment Services and the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs. Register by visiting https://web.cvent.com/event/86b1331f-b5bd-497b-a4e0-afa6317dd31f/summary?RefId=Exhibitors%2FSponsors&rt=ZmV4wYxXUU21SXg0N7uYzA