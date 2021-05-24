FLAG PLACEMENT
To assist Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 Auxiliary place flags at the Forest Hill Cemetery prior to Memorial Day should meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. A post and flag can be picked up at the VFW to be placed at the grave of any passed auxiliary member.
PERENNIAL SALE
Garden Girls perennial flower sale will take place from 4-6 p.m. June 3, Ranier Community Building. Proceeds from the sale will be used for local high school scholarships.
ATV CLUB
A board meeting of the Voyageur Country ATV Club, aimed at growing Borderland membership and to provide information about a plan to extend trails to connect International Falls, Kabetogama, Crane Lake, Buyck, Orr, and Cook, is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 9 at Boondocks Bar & Grill, Highway 53, Ray.
ATP PROJECT
The final International Falls Area Transportation Plan is now available on the Arrowhead Regional Development project webpage: https://ardcplanning.org/ifalls/. Visit the page, download the materials for future reference; the project page and its materials will be available through December. The plan document includes conceptual ideas for road and trail projects. As road and trail projects may be pursued, the agency of that road or trail will develop more detailed designs for projects and will provide opportunities for public comment at that time.