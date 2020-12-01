STORYTIME CANCELED
Storytime at the Falls Public Library has been canceled for the remainder for 2020, reports director Diane Adams. She said she hopes to resume on Jan. 7. The library will release a video of one story being read each Wednesday.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit and masks are required.
COUNTY BOARD
The Koochiching County Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 15 for regular business, and then at 6 p.m. for the county’s budget and levy hearing. The next regular board meeting is scheduled for9:30 a.m. Dec. 22. The courthouse is closed Dec. 24 and 25, and the transfer station is open from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 24.