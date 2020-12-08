PET TREE
The Journal, KGHS/KSDM and Borderland Humane Society are partnering to again offer the annual pet tree this holiday season. This year’s drop-off location is the KGHS/KSDM radio station, 519 Third Street. Pet food and supplies can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Items will be brought to the Falls Hunger Coalition for distribution to pet owners in need.
AUXILIARY MEETING
The regular meeting Monday of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2948 Auxiliary will be conducted online, via Zoom, due to Minnesota’s pandemic guidelines. For information, call President Linda Chezick at 218-240-1415.
KSWCD BOARD
The Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday online. The public may join by: computer, tablet or smartphone — https://www.gotomeet.me/PamTomevi/koochiching-swcd-board-meeting. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now to be ready when the meeting starts: https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/402868653; to call in from the United States (Toll Free): 1 877 568 4106 ; Meeting number (access code): 402-868-653 #. If you are prompted to enter an Audio Control Pin,push the # again.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls. Everyone is welcome to visit and masks are required. Sign up for a free door prize, hand made by a local artist. Drawing will be held at the gallery Saturday. The gallery will also be open Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
HRA BOARD
The monthly meeting of the board of commissioners of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Koochiching County will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at HRA office in Northome.