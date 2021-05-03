KOOCHICHING SENIOR CENTER
The Koochiching County Senior Center is open for take out meals only. The center is not yet open for in-person dining.
NORTHLAND GALLERY
The Northland Gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, featuring paintings, hand painted cards, fused glass items, pottery, and lots of one-of-a-kind gift ideas created by members of Northland Art Society. The gallery is located in the Kantor Electric building on 500 4th St. in International Falls.
ERICSBURG CEMETERY
The Ericsburg annual cemetery meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at Backus Community Center conference room No. 101/102.