TRICK OR TREAT STREET
Trick or Treat Street will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Backus Community Center. The public is welcome for a fun, safe and warm trick or treat experience. Use main/front south entrances.
TURKEY BINGO
Littlefork American Legion Post 490 will host a turkey bingo beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at Littlefork Community Building. Proceeds go to scholarships and Legion activities. Bars, water pop and coffee will be available for purchase from the VFW Auxiliary.
LIBRATORY
Libratory from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at International Falls Public Library is after school fun and learning. School age kids are welcome to come and participate in a variety of events.
NDSU REPRESENTATIVE
A representative from the Office of Admission at North Dakota State University will meet with students at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at Falls High School. The representative will help high school students learn about earning a degree. Information will be shared about academic programs, how students can get involved through more than 300 student organizations and how the experience can help prepare them for career and life.
HALLOWEEN PARTY
A Halloween Party is planned for Oct. 31 at Koochiching County Senior Center, 307 Fourth St. Border River Band will provide entertainment from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Menu is Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, parsley buttered carrots, decorated cake and ice cream. Call 283-3460 between 8 a.m. and noon to make a reservation by noon Oct. 30.