Borderland Briefs
JACKPINE CHATEAU
Staff at the Littlefork Jackpine Chateau report updated guidance from its COVID-19 experts at St. Francis Health Services asks that window visits not be allowed at this time as it is against the governor’s order to shelter in place. Staff cannot guarantee that windows won’t be opened, which poses a safety risk to tenants and residents. Contact the Activities Department at 278-3482 to set up Facetime, Skype, visits. In addition, items donated or dropped off for residents must be something that can be wiped down or disinfected to further mitigate risk of exposure to the elders.
NEMOJT
The Northeast MN Office of Job Training is considered an essential business for the purposes of providing ongoing vocational services to its customers. However, to protect the community, NEMOJT staff are currently not serving customers face-to-face. Staff is prepared to offer the same quality services to customers by utilizing any and all technical resources available. NEMOJT clients can still get in touch with career counselors, Tammy Riley and Alysa Hackenmueller by calling the CareerForce main number at 218-283-9427. A time line has not yet been established for how long NEMOJT will serve customers remotely; as conditions change the office will adapt to the best of its ability.
DRUG, ALCOHOL
ISSUES
April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. Are you dealing with Drug/Alcohol Issues? Are you or someone you know looking for or AA support groups/meeting? Are you needing to talk to a sponsor for AA? First Call for Help 211 has resources available to help find answers to these questions and many more! Call us at (218) 326-8565 or in Kootasca County dial (800) 442-8565 or 2-1-1.