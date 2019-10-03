U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, Explorer Post 3604 will host an open house beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the International Falls Port of Entry.
The Explorer program is a partnership between Boy Scouts of America Learning for Life and CBP. The purpose of this program is for young men and women to gain real world experience to help prepare for a career with law enforcement, including CBP.
Participants will work closely with officers from CBP and other law enforcement agencies to learn about law enforcement careers and techniques. Activities will focus on giving practical experience in areas such as interview skills, search and arrest procedures, vehicle searches, and various inspection techniques. Explorers will learn and practice how to use law enforcement tools including handcuffs, weapons, fingerprinting, and much more.
The Explorer Program is open to students who have completed the eighth grade and are between 14 to 21 years old. All potential members and interested parents or guardians are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the local program, contact CBP at 218-283-2541 or visit Explorer Program.