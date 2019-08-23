WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., fish nuggets, French fries, peas and carrots, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.
Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4 p.m., International Falls Public Library book sale room.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m. (no meal, International Falls Bass Championship).
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave.