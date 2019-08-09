WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Boise Cascade Insulite retirees, 8:30 a.m., Hardee's Restaurant.
Big Play Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon, International Falls Public Library.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., ham and cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
Falls High School Class of 1964 55-year reunion, noon-4 p.m., Sha Sha, upper room.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m., grilled chicken breast sandwich and fries.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave.