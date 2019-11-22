WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Flu Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m., chicken Alfredo and garlic stick.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Indus School Student Council-hosted Family Fun Night, "Seasonal Wonderland," 6-8:30 p.m., school commons.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave.