WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Boise Cascade Insulite retirees, 8:30 a.m., Hardee's Restaurant.
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Flu Clinic, 1-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Members and guests Elks Lodge 1599 Friday Light Meal, 5:30 p.m., shrimp and fries.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club, 410 Fifth Ave.