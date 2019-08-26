WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
East Koochiching Sanitary Sewer District Board, 10 a.m., Sanitary District Boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
U.S. Census Bureau representative, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota WorkForce Center, Rainy River Community College, Room SC128.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., chicken cheese ranch wrap, fruit, coleslaw, milk, Backus Community Center.
Borderland Humane Society, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Holding Facility.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.