International Falls, MN (56649)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.