WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, apple, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.
International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m.; International Falls Economic Development Authority Board following, Falls Municipal Building, council chambers.
International Falls School Board, 5 p.m., Falls High School cafeteria.
Northern Lights Quilters Guild potluck, 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.