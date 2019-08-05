WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
WIC Clinic, 10 a.m.-noon, Northome.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., French toast sticks, ham and eggs, hashrounds, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building, council chambers.
Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 7 p.m., Koochiching County Courthouse boardroom.
Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.