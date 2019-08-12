WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Retired Minnesota, Dakota and Western Railroad employees, 8:30 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., cheese pizza, salad, carrot sticks, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
Ruby's Pantry – registration, 4:30 p.m.; distribution, 5-6:30, Backus Community Center.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.