Calendar
Buy Now

WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Clothesline Giveaway, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship.

International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building council chambers.

Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District, 6 p.m., Koochiching County Courthouse boardroom.

Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.

Tags

Recommended for you