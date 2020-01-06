WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building council chambers.
Girl Scouts-hosted Cookie Rally, 6:30 p.m., Faith United Church of Christ.
Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.