WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., fish nuggets, French fries, peas and carrots, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.
International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building, council chambers.
Women's Non-Violence Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friends Against Abuse office.
Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.
Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 7 p.m., Koochiching County Courthouse boardroom.
Cribbage, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1599.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.