Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., fish nuggets, French fries, peas and carrots, bread and butter, milk, Backus Community Center.

International Falls City Council, 4:30 p.m., Falls Municipal Building, council chambers.

Women's Non-Violence Group, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Friends Against Abuse office.

Indus Recreation Association, 7 p.m., Indus School library.

Koochiching Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 7 p.m., Koochiching County Courthouse boardroom.

Cribbage, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 1599.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.

