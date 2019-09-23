Calendar
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

Walkercise, 10-10:45 a.m., Backus Community Center gymnasium.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Friends of the Library book sale, 5-7 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Borderland Humane Society, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Holding Facility.

"Siama's Congo Roots" presentation, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Women's Step Study, 7 p.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.

