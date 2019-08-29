Calendar
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.

Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., French toast sticks, ham and eggs, hashrounds, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.

Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., cooks choice, Backus Community Center.

Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.

Homeschool potluck/gathering, 6 p.m., City Beach Pavilion.

Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

Ray Cemetery Association and Ray Community Club, 7 p.m., Northwoods Bible Church, Ray.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.

