WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot care, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Koochiching County Senior Center.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Community Clothes Closet shopping, 10 a.m-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
WIC Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Stories and More, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.
Falls High School Class of 1960, 11:30 a.m., AmericInn.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, coleslaw, milk, Backus Community Center.
Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors distribution, 1:30-3 p.m., Falls Hunger Coalition.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., BBQ chicken sandwiches, French fries, green beans, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Rainy River Area Woodworkers, 7 p.m., 4019 Highway 11 West.
Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m., St. Thomas Church clubrooms.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.