WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., beef tacos in a bag - lettuce, tomato, cheese, Tater Tots, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
Weight Watchers, 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., Swedish meatballs on noodles, green beans, dinner roll, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
The Lamplighters, women’s support group for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, 6-8 p.m., Friends Against Abuse office.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.