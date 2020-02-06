WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging on-site health insurance and long-term care options counseling, 9 a.m.-noon, Koochiching Health Services, 912 Main St., Littlefork.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Community Clothes Closet shopping, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.
St. Thomas Catholic Daughters Valentine Luncheon, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Falls High School Class of 1962, 11:32 a.m., St. Thomas Valentine Luncheon, Aquinas Hall.
AARP Tax-Aide tax preparation, noon-6 p.m., Backus Community Center, Room 203; 218-283-5326.
Nutrition Assistance Program for Seniors distribution, 1:30-3 p.m., Falls Hunger Coalition.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., chicken broccoli bake, fruit, dinner roll, dessert, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Northland Art Society, 6 p.m., Backus Community Center art room.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.