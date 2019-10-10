WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot care, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Koochiching County Senior Center.
Homeownership workshop, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., KOOTASCA Community Action.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Community Clothes Closet shopping, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
WIC Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., “Fire Safety,” International Falls Public Library.
Falls High School Class of 1960, 11:30 a.m., AmericInn.
Newcomers Club/Circle of Friends, noon, Coffee Landing Cafe.
Falls High School Class of 1965, noon, Sammy's Pizza.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Little Fork River watershed health update, 5 p.m., U.S. Forest Service LaCroix Ranger District, Cook.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fruit, dinner roll, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall.
Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m., St. Thomas Church clubrooms.
Rainy River Area Woodworkers, 7 p.m., 4019 Highway 11 West.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.