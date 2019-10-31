WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., “Pumpkins,” International Falls Public Library.
Halloween Party, 10:30 a.m.-noon, musical entertainment; noon, lunch, Koochiching County Senior Center.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Trick or Treat Street, 5-6 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., cook's choice, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.