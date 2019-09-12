WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot Care, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Koochiching County Senior Center.
WIC Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Community Clothes Closet shopping, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Aquinas Hall.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Family Storytime, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.
“Fall Colors Dinner,” Border River Band entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Falls High School Class of 1960, 11:30 a.m., AmericInn.
Newcomers Club/Circle of Friends, noon, Coffee Landing Cafe.
Falls High School Class of 1965, noon, Rainy Lake Grill.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., chili, cornbread, veggies, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Girl Scouts registration, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Ladies Aid, 7 p.m., Fellowship Hall.
Rainy River Area Woodworkers, 7 p.m., 4321 County Road 90 East.
Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m., St. Thomas Church clubrooms.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.