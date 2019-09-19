WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Foot Care, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Northome.
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging on-site health insurance and long-term care options counseling, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Big Falls Community Building.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Northland Art Society open, various arts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Backus Community Center.
Friends Storytime, 10:30 a.m., International Falls Public Library.
Foot Care, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Big Falls.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers), 4:45 p.m. weigh-in; 5:15 meeting, Zion Lutheran Church.
Community Cafe, 5:30-6 p.m., spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, fruit, garlic bread, Backus Community Center.
Beginner's Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Whispering Pines Quilt Guild, 6 p.m., Up North Quilt Shop.
Alanon, 6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission's Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging Senior LinkAge Line/Koochiching Aging Options presentation, 7 p.m., Kabetogama Community Building.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Alano Club.