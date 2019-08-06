WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m., RLMC meeting room.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., toasted turkey sandwich, cheesy mashed potatoes, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.
Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy'a Pizza.
Newcomers Club/Circle of Friends, noon, Coffee Landing Cafe.
Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
International Falls Police Department and community partners-hosted “National Night Out,” 4-7 p.m., Smokey Bear Park.
Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center – Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.
Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., Western omelet, tater rounds, mixed veggies, bread and butter, Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.
Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post Home.
International Early Iron Car Club, 7 p.m., Leon, 283-9773; Sandy, 807-274-2345.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.