Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.

St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m., RLMC meeting room.

Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.

Summer Food Service Program, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m., toasted turkey sandwich, cheesy mashed potatoes, fruit, milk, Backus Community Center.

Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy'a Pizza.

Newcomers Club/Circle of Friends, noon, Coffee Landing Cafe.

Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

International Falls Police Department and community partners-hosted “National Night Out,” 4-7 p.m., Smokey Bear Park.

Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center – Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.

Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.

TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.

Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., Western omelet, tater rounds, mixed veggies, bread and butter, Backus Community Center.

Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.

Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.

Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post Home.

International Early Iron Car Club, 7 p.m., Leon, 283-9773; Sandy, 807-274-2345.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

