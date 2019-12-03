WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m., RLMC meeting room.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Clothesline Giveaway, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship.
Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy's Pizza.
Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Kids' Christmas Shop, 4-7 p.m., Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 820 Fourth St.
Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center – Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.
Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Koochiching Development Authority Board, 5:15 p.m.; Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, 5:45; 2020 county budget and tax levy hearing, 6, Koochiching County Courthouse boardroom.
Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., taco salad/taco in a bag, Mexican potatoes, fruit, dessert, Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.
Polar Polers Ski Club, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library meeting room.
Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.
Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post Home.
International Early Iron Car Club, 7 p.m., Leon, 283-9773; Sandy, 807-274-2345.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.