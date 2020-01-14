WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Koochiching Development Authority, election of 2020 officers; Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, election of 2020 county board chair/vice chair, 9:30 a.m., Koochiching County Courthouse.
Women of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 9:30 a.m., Coffee Landing Cafe.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Clothesline Giveaway, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Full Gospel Fellowship.
Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., turkey ala king, cheesy mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Alano Club.
City of Ranier, Committee of the Whole, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building.
Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.