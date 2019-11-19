WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board, 7:30 a.m., Sanitary District Boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.
Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, Committee of the Whole, 8:30 a.m., Koochiching County Courthouse.
Boise Cascade retired welders and pipefitters, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Koochiching County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners, 12:30 p.m., Sammy's Pizza.
Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center – Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.
Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, bread stick, Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.
Ranier City Council, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building.
Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.
Garden Girls, 7 p.m., Northwoods Assisted Living.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.
International Voyageur Snowmobile Club, 7 p.m., Almost Lindy's banquet room.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.