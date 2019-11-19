Calendar
WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -

North Koochiching Area Sanitary District Board, 7:30 a.m., Sanitary District Boardroom, 1412 Highway 71.

Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.

WIC Clinic, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Koochiching County Public Health Department.

Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, Committee of the Whole, 8:30 a.m., Koochiching County Courthouse.

Boise Cascade retired welders and pipefitters, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.

Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.

Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.

Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.

Koochiching County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners, 12:30 p.m., Sammy's Pizza.

Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Bemidji Medical Center – Education Center A, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.

Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.

TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.

Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable, fruit, bread stick, Backus Community Center.

Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.

I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.

Ranier City Council, 6:30 p.m., Ranier Community Building.

Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.

Garden Girls, 7 p.m., Northwoods Assisted Living.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.

International Voyageur Snowmobile Club, 7 p.m., Almost Lindy's banquet room.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.

