WHAT'S HAPPENING TODAY -
Water Testing, 8 a.m.-noon, Koochiching County Public Health Department.
St. Paul Lutheran Church men, 9 a.m., Voyageur Restaurant.
Koochiching County Board of Commissioners, Committee of the Whole, 9:30 a.m., Koochiching County Courthouse.
Rainy Lake Medical Center Auxiliary, 10 a.m., RLMC meeting room.
Bone Builders, 10-11:30 a.m., Woodland Apartments.
Littlefork Ambulance Thrift Shop open, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gift Shop open, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Falls Hunger Coalition Food Shelf open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1000 Fifth St.
Rainy Lake Medical Center retirees, noon, Sammy's Pizza.
Alanon, 1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.
Combat veterans support group, 5-7 p.m., Sanford Medical Center, Bemidji.
Women’s Ministries, 5-7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
TOPS MN34 – 5:15-5:45 p.m., weigh-in; 6, meeting, Koochiching County Senior Center.
Community Café, 5:30-6 p.m., chili and crackers, honey cornbread, vegetable, fruit, Backus Community Center.
Beginner’s Tae Kwon Do, 5:45 p.m., Falls Elementary School gymnasium or cafeteria.
I Falls Partners in Education, 6 p.m., Falls Elementary School library.
Polar Polers Ski Club, 6:30 p.m., International Falls Public Library meeting room.
Celebrate Recovery (Hurts, Habits and Hangups), 7 p.m., Evangelical Covenant Church, 1631 First Ave. E.
Littlefork Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9641 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Post Home.
“Triple Espresso” comedy presentation, 7 p.m., Backus Community Center.
International Early Iron Car Club, 7 p.m., Leon, 283-9773; Sandy, 807-274-2345.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Pineview Recovery Center, Littlefork.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church.